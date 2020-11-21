Severe gales forecast for parts of South

Photo: ODT files

Severe gales have been forecast to hit Dunedin and other parts of the South today.

The MetService warned west to southwest gusts could reach 120kmh at times for Dunedin and they could get up to 130kmh in exposed parts of coastal Clutha from 11am until 8pm.

In Fiordland and Southland, including Stewart Island, winds may also approach severe gale at times gusting 120 kmh in exposed places this morning.

However, there will be a change to severe gale southwesterlies gusting 130 kmh about midday today, especially about coastal areas. The warning lasts until 5pm.

Conditions on roads throughout the South may be hazardous, particularly for drivers of high-sided vehicles and motorcycle riders.

Strong wind gusts could damage trees and power lines.

Strong Wind Watch

A strong wind watch has been issued for Central Otago, Southern Lakes, North Otago and the Canterbury High Country.

MetService said west to northwest winds may approach severe gales in Central Otago and the Southern Lakes until 3pm today.

North Otago could experience west to southwest gales from 4pm today until 1am tomorrow.

In the Canterbury High Country, northwest winds could become severe gales at time until 5pm.