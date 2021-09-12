Severe gales, heavy rain for parts of South Island

Heavy rain and strong, damaging winds of up to 160km/h have been forecast for parts of the South Island, as a front brings unsettled weather from today.

MetService has issued a red alert, warning of severe and destructive northwesterly gales for the Canterbury High Country and foothills from 1pm today until 6pm tomorrow.

Gusts of up to 160km/h in exposed places were forecast.

"These winds are expected to produce widespread damage, especially to trees and powerlines and could lift roofs. Transport and power networks are likely to be significantly impacted, with road closures and power outages," it warned.

"Conditions will be hazardous for motorists and there is a danger to life from flying debris and falling trees or branches."

Red warnings are reserved for only the most extreme weather events where significant impact and disruption could be expected, MetService said.

Fire and Emergency also warned people to prepare for severe gales forecast to hit most of Canterbury.

Assistant area manager for Canterbury, Mike Johns, told RNZ the storm would be stronger than the gales of two days ago.

People were asked not to light outdoor fires, check if old fires are completely out, secure all loose furniture and trampolines and avoid non-essential travel.

The public are asked to follow the advice of local Civil Defence and Emergency Management groups.

The remainder of the eastern South Island is under an orange warning, including the Canterbury Plains and Christchurch, which could also see damaging gales tonight into tomorrow morning.

A strong wind warning is in place for Otago (apart from North Otago), Southland and Stewart Island from 9am until 8pm today.

MetService said northwest gales were forecast to be severe at times, with gusts of 120km/h in exposed places.

In North Otago, gales could reach 130km/h from 2pm today until 1am tomorrow.

Strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures. Driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.

Heavy rain warning, Milford Road closed

MetService also issued a heavy rain warning for the headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers from 2pm today until 4am tomorrow, with 140mm to 160mm of rain about the divide, and 100mm within 25km east of the divide.

Fiordland was expected to get between 130mm and 180mm of rain and possible thunderstorms. The largest amounts were expected north of Doublful Sound.

The Milford Road (State Highway 94) is closed from East Gate (Hollyford) to West Gate (Chasm) today, due to the risk of significant rainfall and snow forecast for today and tomorrow, the NZ Transport Agency/Milford Road advised.

Snow showers were likely to affect the road from 12pm until 7pm tomorrow, with up to 2cm settling above 800 metres.

Heavy rain was also very likely for Westland south of Otira, the Otago and Canterbury headwaters south of Arthur's Pass from early tomorrow.

Streams and rivers may rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips were also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

The front was forecast to move northwards over southern and central New Zealand tomorrow, then clear the North Island on Tuesday. This would be followed by a change to cooler south to southwest winds.

On Wednesday, a ridge of high pressure builds over much the country. However, on Thursday, a low may approach New Zealand from the northwest.

- ODT Online