Tuesday, 23 June 2020

Severed hand: Two men arrested in relation to assault

    Two men have been arrested after a man's hand was cut off near Whakatāne.

    Police were called to an address on McKenzie St on Sunday afternoon following an assault where a man suffered head injuries and had his hand cut off.

    The men, aged 31 and 26, will appear in Whakatāne District Court today charged with wounding with intent.

    The victim was stable in the Waikato Hospital's High Dependency Unit, a Waikato District Health Board spokeswoman said.

    Police were still making inquiries into what happened.

    They were asking for anyone who witnessed the incident or saw a black Great Wall ute in the Taneatua or Ruatoki area on Sunday to contact them.

    NZ Herald

