SH69 fatal crash brings holiday road toll to 10

One person has died after a serious vehicle crash on the West Coast overnight, raising the Christmas holiday road toll to 10.

Police confirmed the driver did not survive the single-vehicle crash.

The fatal accident happened on State Highway 69 between Buller and Inangahua. The road is now closed.

A police spokesperson said they were notified of the crash at 12:43 this morning.

“The road will remain closed for some time this morning, motorists are asked to avoid the area,” said the spokesperson.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said the crash was near the intersection with Brown Creek Rd and the highway had been closed to traffic.

“Avoid the area and use an alternative route for travels through the area this morning.”

A St John spokesman said they received a call at 12.45am and sent a first response unit and an operations manager to the scene.

“There was one patient involved who did not require transportation.”

The death brings the country’s official Christmas holiday road toll to 10.

The road toll period started on December 22 at 4pm and officially ends on January 3 at 6am.

Last year, the Christmas-New Year road toll was 21.

According to the Ministry of Transport’s latest data, the provisional road death toll for 2023 is sitting at 333. Of that number, 30 deaths occurred in December.

Where have the holiday crashes happened?

A person died in a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 29, Lower Kaimai yesterday lunchtime.

A second person was critically injured, and a third had moderate injuries.

A section of State Highway 2 at Mount Maunganui was closed for several hours on Thursday after a crash between a truck and a car.

Police confirmed one person died at the scene.

St John took three patients, one in a serious condition and two in a moderate condition, to Waikato Hospital.

On Wednesday a woman was found dead after a quad bike accident on Rauparaha St in Marokopa.

One person died after a crash in Prebbleton on Boxing Day.

Police said two people were also taken to hospital with moderate injuries after the crash on Prebbleton Rd.

One person died after a single-vehicle crash on Methven Highway (State Highway 77) in the suburb of Allenton outside Ashburton, on Christmas morning.

Three people died in separate crashes on Saturday.

A person was killed after a crash between a motorcyclist and a car on State Highway 25 between Whangamatā and Hikuai about 1pm.

An hour later, another person was killed after a crash in Whakamaru Rd in the Bay of Plenty.

On Saturday evening, a motorist died in a single-vehicle crash at about 8 o’clock in Te Ahu Ahu Rd, Northland.

One person died after fleeing a police checkpoint in Whangārei on Friday evening.

Police found the vehicle in Beach Rd about 6.40pm. The driver died at the scene.

Director of National Road Policing Centre Superintendent Steve Greally said police will be patrolling roads across Aotearoa this summer and doing their part with prevention and enforcement.

“Speed, alcohol, drugs, distraction and unrestrained drivers and passengers are still the main causes of death and serious injury. If you are caught this summer to be speeding, intoxicated, on your phone or not wearing a seatbelt, you should expect a ticket.”

Ministry of Transport road safety spokesman Bryan Sherritt said international best road practice accepts that humans are vulnerable and we make mistakes.

“It’s the same message, ‘Everyone has a role to play to reduce serious crashes and save lives.’”