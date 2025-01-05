SH94 near Homer Tunnel reopens after crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
State Highway 94 near the Homer Tunnel in Fiordland has now reopened following a crash this afternoon.
The closure affected the road between Chains On Bay and The Chasm.
The two-vehicle crash was reported about 3.45pm, police said in a statement.
Initial indications suggest there are no injuries.
In an earlier statement, NZ Transport Agency — Waka Kotahi said that emergency services were on scene and all efforts were being made to enable traffic flow.