Shadbolt's partner stands for Invercargill council

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Sir Tim Shadbolt's partner Asha Dutt is standing for the Invercargill City Council.
The council received her nomination this morning just before the deadline of noon.
The by-election is being held after the resignation of councillor Nigel Skelt.
More than a dozen people have put their name forward for the vacant seat.
Ms Dutt came to prominence in 2021 when council-appointed observers found she played an unusually large role in the city's affairs while her husband was mayor.