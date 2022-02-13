Sharp increase of 810 cases, 3 in Canterbury

There is sharp increase in new community cases of Covid-19 today as 810 cases add to the growing outbreak.

The Ministry of Health revealed the new record daily case numbers in its update this afternoon.

The new cases are in Northland (13), Auckland (623), Waikato (81), Bay of Plenty (11), Lakes (11), Hawke’s Bay (8), MidCentral (3), Whanganui (6), Taranaki (5), Tairawhiti (3), Wellington (15), Hutt Valley (10), Nelson Marlborough (2), Canterbury (3), South Canterbury (2), Southern (14).

There are currently 32 people with Covid-19 in hospital, their average age is 62. None are in ICU or HDU.

There were 18 cases detected at the border, including five which were historical.

The two new cases in the South Canterbury area were announced yesterday but included in today's numbers.

The Ministry of Health said case details would not be updated on its website today.

"They will instead be included in the 1pm web update tomorrow which will cover the previous 48 hours.

The sharp increase in new cases today is another reminder that, as expected, the highly transmissible Omicron variant is now spreading in our communities as we have seen in other countries, the MoH said.

"Our expectation is that cases will continue to increase over the coming weeks and we’re asking people to do all they can to slow the spread of the virus and protect themselves and their whānau.

"The most important step anyone can take to prepare for Omicron is to book their vaccine, whether it’s their first, second or booster. Every dose counts and lowers the chances of getting very sick and being hospitalised.

"There are a number of rumours circulating about possible cases of Covid-19 linked to the protest at Parliament Grounds in Wellington.

"Wellington’s Regional Public Health Unit has confirmed that there are currently no notified positive cases linked to the protest. However, we encourage everyone to be vigilant and to get a test if they become unwell with symptoms of Covid-19", the ministry said.

More than 214,000 New Zealanders so far have rolled up their sleeves to get their booster shot during ‘The Big Boost’ campaign this weekend.