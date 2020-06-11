Shock exit: NZME chairman resigns ahead of AGM

Peter Cullinane was appointed chairman of NZME in December 2017. Photo:NZ Herald

NZME chairman Peter Cullinane has resigned suddenly ahead of the annual shareholders' meeting this afternoon.

In a brief statement posted to the NZX, NZME said independent director Carol Campbell will act as chair of the meeting.

"The directors will discuss a new chair for the company at a board meeting next week. An announcement regarding NZME's new Chair will be made after that.

"The board thanks Peter for his service and wishes him well with his future endeavours.

"The board would like to reiterate its confidence in NZME CEO Michael Boggs and his Executive Team. Michael has led the business through an incredibly challenging time, including the crisis phase of Covid-19."

Cullinane was appointed chairman of NZME in December 2017 following the retirement of the late Sir John Anderson.

A former international marketing executive and founder of high-end dairy company Lewis Road Creamery, Cullinane chaired the board through a controversial period as NZME made multiple attempts to merge with, or buy, fellow media company Stuff.

That process came to a shuddering halt last month when Stuff-owner Nine broke away from talks with NZME and sold the business to its chief executive Sinead Boucher.

Cullinane had been up for re-election at today's meeting, along with director Barbara Chapman.

NZME's notice of meeting on May 15 stated that Cullinane had the full support of the board.

Today's meeting will hear three motions from shareholders, including one seeking the company's break-up to release value, and another calling for a focus on paying dividends.

Neither proposals were supported by the Board, which also has support from the Shareholders Association on those issues.

In February NZME reported a 4% increase in full-year operating profit to $19.7 million but posted a net loss of $165.2 million after deciding to impair the value of intangible assets to account for a lower share price.

Total operating revenue was $371.1 million in the year to December 31, down 4% compared to the previous corresponding period.

Last week NZME said it had negotiated terms to extend its existing debt facilities by 18 months.

In an announcement on the NZX this morning, the media company said the current terms of the facilities with Westpac and Commonwealth Bank of Australia would be extended to July 1, 2023.

The new $110 million facilities will step down each year to a level of $75 million at December 31, 2022.

In 2019 NZME's net debt reduced by $23.6 million to $74.7 million.

"This provides significant headroom over the net debt position of $62 million as at 31 May 2020 and aligns with the board's focus on overall debt reduction," NZME said.

The facilities will restrict dividend distributions until July 2021.