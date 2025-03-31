'Shocking' driving in Red Cross NZ branded work car caught on camera





By Joe Shaw of RNZ

Red Cross New Zealand has apologised after an overtaking attempt by a staff member in a branded car was caught on camera.

Footage posted to social media shows the Red Cross-branded hatchback driving on the wrong side of the road, forcing oncoming traffic on to the shoulder, before pulling in close behind the vehicle in front in the appropriate lane.

Red Cross New Zealand confirmed the overtaking attempt took place about 4pm on Thursday near Nelson and said it had been reported to police.

Its secretary general, Sarah Stuart-Black, said she was shocked by the footage.

"We are conducting a full investigation into the incident in line with our employment policies, our safe driver policy, and our code of conduct. The driver is co-operating fully with the investigation.

"This behaviour does not align with our values, and we sincerely apologise to all those who were involved in the incident or have been concerned about it."

The staff member was not allowed to drive Red Cross vehicles while the internal investigation takes place.

Those on social media were appalled by the driving, with some calling it "absolutely disgusting", "unbelievable" and a "daily occurrence for us who drive the roads".