Singaporean cargo ship that issued mayday call still being towed

The Shiling Photo: Vessel Finder

A Singaporean cargo ship that issued a mayday call on Friday is still being towed to safety by a tug boat.

Maritime New Zealand said the mayday call was made around 11am yesterday after the container ship, off the coast of Farewell Spit at the top of the South Island, lost power and steering.

Ocean-going tug Skandi Emerald was dispatched from Taranaki and reached the Shiling around 4:30pm, where it was successfully attached.

The Shiling has since been towed from 22 nautical miles north north-west of Farewell Spit, to 15 nautical miles east of it.

Maritime New Zealand said the 24 crew members onboard the vessel are safe and the ship is "sound".

"Weather conditions in the area are currently stable. Conversations are continuing around future passage for the vessel.

"Maritime NZ is actively monitoring the situation."

The same ship broke down in Wellington Harbour a month ago.