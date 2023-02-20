Six more Covid deaths in Canterbury

There have been 8220 new cases of Covid-19 reported in New Zealand over the past week, and 24 further deaths.

Of the new cases, 3429 were reinfections, the Ministry of Health reports.

There were 1528 new cases across Canterbury and South Canterbury.

Of the deaths reported today, one was from Northland, seven were from the Auckland region, four were from Waikato, one was from Taranaki, one was from MidCentral, one was from Whanganui, one was from Nelson Marlborough, six were from Canterbury and two were from Southern.

One was in their 20s, one was in their 50s, one was in their 60s, two were in their 70s, 12 were in their 80s and seven were aged over 90. Nine were women and 15 were men.

There were also 162 people with Covid-19 in hospital as of midnight Sunday, including four in ICU.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is now 1160, up from last week's figure of 1148.