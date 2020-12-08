Six new cases; cricketers out of quarantine

There are six new Covid-19 cases in managed isolation today. There are no new community cases.

Fifty-two members of the Pakistan cricket squad will be released from the quarantine facilities in Christchurch today.

"One case will remain in the Christchurch quarantine facility until fully recovered. One person repeatedly tested negative and is being released from the Auckland quarantine facility today, where they had been transferred on arrival as a precaution," the Ministry of Health said.

"After extensive testing and completion of their time in managed isolation in Christchurch, the Canterbury DHB medical officer of health is satisfied these people pose a very low risk to the community," the ministry said.

Of today's six new cases:

• One person arrived on 3 December from the United Arab Emirates via Australia. They tested positive at routine testing around day 3. They have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

• One person arrived on 3 December from Hungary via Germany and Qatar. They tested positive at routine day 3 testing and have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

• One person arrived on 1 December from the United Kingdom via Qatar and Australia. This person was retested following an inconclusive result from the routine testing at around day three. They tested positive on day 5. They are in the Auckland quarantine facility.

• One person arrived on 1 December from Sweden via Qatar and Australia. They tested positive at routine testing around day 3 and are in the Auckland quarantine facility.

• One person arrived on 3 December from the United Kingdom via Singapore. They tested positive at routine testing around day 3 and have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

• One person arrived on 5 December from Turkey via Egypt and the United Arab Emirates. They were transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility on arrival and had a positive test on day 2.

Eight previously reported cases have now recovered, so New Zealand's total number of active cases is 54.

The total number of confirmed cases is 1729