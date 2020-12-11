Six new Covid cases, final member of Pakistan cricket team released

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Photo: NZ Herald/file

There have been six new Covid-19 cases - all in managed isolation - in the last two days, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Meanwhile the only member of the Pakistan cricket team who remained in managed isolation has been released today.

Of the six new cases, five are active and one is historical:

One case arrived in New Zealand on November 26, from South Africa via United Arab Emirates and Malaysia. This person was tested due to being in a travel bubble with two confirmed cases and is at the Auckland quarantine facility.

One case arrived in New Zealand on December 1, from Sweden via Qatar and Australia. This person was tested due to being in a travel bubble with two confirmed cases, and is at the Auckland quarantine facility.

One case arrived in New Zealand December 3, from the United Kingdom via United Arab Emirates. This person was tested due to being in a travel bubble with a confirmed case, and is at the Auckland quarantine facility.

One case arrived on December 3 from the United Kingdom via the United Arab Emirates. This person tested positive at routine testing at around day 3, and has been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

One case arrived on December 3 from the United Arab Emirates. This person was tested due to being in a travel bubble with a confirmed case, and is at the Auckland quarantine facility.

One case arrived in New Zealand on December 7, from the United Kingdom via Singapore, and was tested upon arrival due to being symptomatic. Serology testing revealed this case is historical and therefore not infectious. This person is at a Christchurch managed isolation and quarantine facility.

The ministry said since its last update on Wednesday two previously reported cases had recovered.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand was now 57.

Two previously reported cases have been reclassified as under investigation due to suspicion they are historical cases.

This brought the total number of confirmed cases to 1736. Laboratories completed a total of 10,872 tests over the last two days, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,332,470.

It comes after three new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation and a suspected case of the virus on a boat that docked in Tauranga were reported on Wednesday.

From this week the frequency of updates has been decreased to four times a week.

New Zealand had its first confirmed case of Covid-19 on February 28, and from March 3 daily updates have been provided.

On Monday, the Ministry announced it was cutting the updates frequency to four times a week.

The updates are now scheduled for Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

There have been no new cases reported in the community since November 21, when the last case linked to the Auckland Defence Force cluster was reported. That person is now tested negative and there are now no active cases listed in the community.