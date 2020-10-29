Six new Covid cases in managed isolation

Photo: Getty Images

There are six new cases of Covid-19 detected in managed isolation facilities to report in New Zealand, but no new community cases for the seventh consecutive day.

The Ministry of Health said in a statement this afternoon that all six cases were identified during routine testing around day 3 of their stay in managed isolation.

One person arrived from the Netherlands via Singapore on October 23, and four people arrived from India on October 24.

The ministry said it was seeking details of the sixth person’s arrival.

Two previously reported cases were now considered to have recovered, bringing the total number of active cases to 70.

The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 1593.

Yesterday, laboratories completed 7403 tests for Covid-19, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,083,230.

The ministry said the crew of the cargo ship Ken Rei were tested for the virus again yesterday and all returned a second negative result. The ship will depart Napier today and head for Tauranga.

The NZ COVID Tracer app recorded 808,250 poster scans over the last 24 hours, and the ministry said this was encouraging to see the uptick in scans continuing after Labour Weekend.

A further 29,605 manual diary entries were created over the same period.

CONTRACT TRACING CARD PROGRAMME

A trial programme for the proposed contact tracing card is moving into the final ‘on the ground’ and analysis phases.

The Ministry of Health said it has worked closely in partnership with Te Arawa and the Universities of Otago and Waikato to co-design these phases of the programme.

"Te Arawa knows the Ngongotahâ community (near Rotorua) better than anyone and has the skills and experience needed to support a successful community trial", it said.

The programme aimed to recruit between 500 and 1500 members of the Ngongotahâ community, who will be asked to wear the cards as they go about their daily activities and attend community events.

Registration will begin on October 30 and the trial process will finish on November 15.

The cards use Bluetooth to exchange ‘digital handshakes’ with each other to keep an anonymised record of participants’ close contacts with each other.

The trial will help the Ministry of Health understand how well the contact tracing cards perform in a real-world scenario, whether they are compatible with contact tracing systems, and if people will accept and use them.

The results of the trial will help inform a decision by the Government later this year on whether contact tracing cards should be rolled out more widely to support contact tracing alongside the NZ COVID Tracer app.

