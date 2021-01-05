Six new Covid cases in managed isolation

Photo: Getty Images

There are six cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation to report in New Zealand and no new cases in the community.

The Ministry of Health this afternoon provided details of the latest cases since its last reporting day on Sunday.

Of the new border cases:

One case arrived on 2 January from the United Kingdom via Qatar and Australia. This person tested positive on day 0/1 of routine testing and is in the Auckland quarantine facility.

One case arrived on 31 December from the United States of America. This person tested positive during routine testing around day 3 and is in a Christchurch quarantine facility.

One case arrived on 29 December from the United Kingdom via the United Arab Emirates and tested positive at day six. This person is in the Auckland quarantine facility.

One case arrived on 27 December from Switzerland via the United Arab Emirates and tested positive at day six. This person is in the Auckland quarantine facility.

One case arrived on 22 December from South Africa via Qatar. This person tested positive at routine testing around day 12 and is in the Auckland quarantine facility.

One case arrived on 19 December from India via the United Arab Emirates. This person was a close contact of a confirmed case and tested positive at day 15. They are in the Auckland quarantine facility.

The Ministry said there were a range of reasons why a person may receive additional tests outside the routine testing. For example, if they are symptomatic, a potential contact of a case, or travelling within a travel bubble of a confirmed case.

Sixteen previously reported cases have now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 61. Our total number of confirmed cases is 1,830.

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date to 1,419,361.

This afternoon's update comes as the Covid-19 situation in the United Kingdom rapidly worsens.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new lockdown in England - a move to alert Level 5 from midnight on Monday (local time), while Scotland's First Minister NIcola Sturgeon urged people to stay home.

All travellers from the United Kingdom or the United States will now need a negative virus test before departing for New Zealand.

On Sunday, 19 new cases were identified in managed isolation in New Zealand, including six of the recently-identified UK variant.