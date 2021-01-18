Six new Covid cases in managed isolation - including two in Christchurch

Photo: ODT files

There are six new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand to report today, all in managed isolation.

The Ministry of Health provided details this afternoon. Of the six, two cases were from the United States, three were from the United Kingdom and one was from South Africa.

Four cases - the three from the UK and one from South Africa - are in quarantine in Auckland. The two from the US are in Christchurch.

One of the new cases has been classified as historical and deemed not infectious, the ministry said.

Three previously reported cases have now recovered, bringing the total number of active cases in New Zealand to 85. They are all in isolation.

Figures from the Ministry reveal positive Covid-19 numbers have almost doubled in New Zealand recently.

Some 99 people have tested positive for coronoavirus in managed isolation in the first 17 days this year, compared with 54 positive tests in the last 17 days of 2020.

They were all detected in managed isolation or quarantine. The most recent case of community transmission was November 18 last year.

Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins this morning told Newstalk ZB that he was expecting the 100,000th person to come through New Zealand MIQs this week.

"But we have seen 600-odd positive cases coming through," he said.

He also talked up the effectiveness of the isolation system.

"You're never going to have something that is 100 percent fullproof, but you can get pretty damn close and I think we are pretty damn close now."

Yesterday, the ministry revealed there were 10 new cases in MIQ centres since Friday. Eight of the new cases were in Auckland, and one was in Christchurch.