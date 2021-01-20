Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Six new Covid cases in past two days

    New Zealand has six new coronavirus cases in managed isolation from the past two days.

    Today's results, announced by the Ministry of Health this afternoon, are the first since new pre-flight testing rules for travellers to NZ were put in place.

    The Ministry of Health says one of the cases is classified as historical and not infectious.

    The latest travellers to test positive include a traveller from South Africa who tested positive on day 24.

    From Ministry of Health
    That person was within a travel bubble of a previously confirmed case reported on December 31. The infected person has been in the Auckland quarantine facility since the contact case was detected.

    Another person who travelled from the United Kingdom tested positive on day 12. They arrived in New Zealand on December 29 via the United Arab Emirates.

    The infected travellers came from South Africa, Britain, Zimbabwe, America and Russia.

    In a statement, the ministry said 14 cases had recovered, bringing active cases in New Zealand to 76 and total confirmed cases to 1911.

    NZ Herald

     

     

