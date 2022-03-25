You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
As retirement projects go, Kevin Carlin’s is a doozy.
The Carlin, his $30 million-plus, six-star hotel - the first in New Zealand - was officially opened in Queenstown last night, three years after the United States-born developer bought the 640sqm Hallenstein St site.
After $280,000 was spent burying power lines, ground was broken in late 2019, followed by a 14-month project to excavate five storeys and retain the site, before construction started last February.
While not his first development - his other New Zealand projects in the past 16 years include Lakeside Estates and The Waterfront Apartments in Queenstown, and Christchurch’s Styx Mill Country Club - The Carlin has been a labour of love, and the realisation of a dream.
"I probably shouldn’t have raised my hand to be the builder, because building a small hotel is a lot of work," Mr Carlin said.
"Most people do a house, not a hotel - especially one that’s as highly specced as this."
Aiming for the hotel to be "beyond five-star", he initially assessed its offering against the five-star checklist.
"It took 500 points to become five stars and when I totalled our points, with all the things we were offering, we came up with 638."
Suites range from 50sqm to 288sqm - one features a small stage and a baby grand piano - and all have balconies looking out to Queenstown and Lake Wakatipu and feature outdoor fires and spas.
The Carlin Skyhome Penthouse, billed as the largest penthouse suite in Australasia, is a three-level, seven-bedroom suite connected by private lift and with a private entrance.
Bathrooms feature intelligent toilets, and the monogrammed bathrobes are the same as those worn by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in action-romance movie Mr and Mrs Smith.
There is also a private butler’s officer and a Maserati available for hotel guests to hire out.
Six-star luxury comes at a price, but Mr Carlin said it was still affordable, and worth every cent.
Tariffs start at $1900 a night for a one-bed, one-bath suite, the cost including airport transfers in either a Porsche or Bentley, a chauffeur service to and from town, "The Carlin treat trolley", delivered to rooms every night, and a full cooked breakfast.
There was also the hotel’s private jet service, imperative for a six-star offering, Mr Carlin said.
A Falcon 900, which seated 13 in "Covid-friendly" configurations, with its own pilot and air crew, was stationed on the Gold Coast and had already been booked by a group from Australia, which was hiring out the entire property for five nights, Mr Carlin said.
"We’ve had two inquiries in the last week on the private jet, one from a Queenstown family and one from Australia, which is what makes it more affordable.
"We’re not just after wealthy people - we couldn’t survive that way.
"We’re after everybody."
Six-star amenities at The Carlin
• Maserati available for guest hire.
• Airport transfers in a Porsche or Bentley.
• Two Michelin Star-experienced chefs.
• One in-suite baby grand piano.
• Intelligent toilets.
• Bathrobes the same as those worn by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in Mr and Mrs Smith.
• Outdoor courtyards featuring private spas, fires and and dining.
• Complimentary mini-bar, mixologist on standby.
• Full private kitchen, in-room private chef options.
• Private butler’s room with complimentary cigars.
• Marble finishings, including skirting boards.
• In-room spa treatments, including private yoga or Pilates with instructor.
• Private jet service option available.
• Private VIP access.