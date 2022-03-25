Friday, 25 March 2022

Six-star luxury

    By Tracey Roxburgh
    As retirement projects go, Kevin Carlin’s is a doozy.

    The Carlin, his $30 million-plus, six-star hotel - the first in New Zealand - was officially opened in Queenstown last night, three years after the United States-born developer bought the 640sqm Hallenstein St site.

    After $280,000 was spent burying power lines, ground was broken in late 2019, followed by a 14-month project to excavate five storeys and retain the site, before construction started last February.

    While not his first development - his other New Zealand projects in the past 16 years include Lakeside Estates and The Waterfront Apartments in Queenstown, and Christchurch’s Styx Mill Country Club - The Carlin has been a labour of love, and the realisation of a dream.

    "I probably shouldn’t have raised my hand to be the builder, because building a small hotel is a lot of work," Mr Carlin said.

    "Most people do a house, not a hotel - especially one that’s as highly specced as this."

    The Carlin owner and developer Kevin Carlin inside his new six-star hotel’s restaurant, Oro. PHOTO: KATE ROBERGE
    Covid had also caused issues, primarily in cost increases and time delays, "but we’re ready to open".

    Aiming for the hotel to be "beyond five-star", he initially assessed its offering against the five-star checklist.

    "It took 500 points to become five stars and when I totalled our points, with all the things we were offering, we came up with 638."

    Suites range from 50sqm to 288sqm - one features a small stage and a baby grand piano - and all have balconies looking out to Queenstown and Lake Wakatipu and feature outdoor fires and spas.

    The Carlin Skyhome Penthouse, billed as the largest penthouse suite in Australasia, is a three-level, seven-bedroom suite connected by private lift and with a private entrance.

    Bathrooms feature intelligent toilets, and the monogrammed bathrobes are the same as those worn by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in action-romance movie Mr and Mrs Smith.

    There is also a private butler’s officer and a Maserati available for hotel guests to hire out.

    The Carlin boutique hotel in Queenstown, billed as the first six-star hotel in New Zealand. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

    Six-star luxury comes at a price, but Mr Carlin said it was still affordable, and worth every cent.

    Tariffs start at $1900 a night for a one-bed, one-bath suite, the cost including airport transfers in either a Porsche or Bentley, a chauffeur service to and from town, "The Carlin treat trolley", delivered to rooms every night, and a full cooked breakfast.

    There was also the hotel’s private jet service, imperative for a six-star offering, Mr Carlin said.

    A Falcon 900, which seated 13 in "Covid-friendly" configurations, with its own pilot and air crew, was stationed on the Gold Coast and had already been booked by a group from Australia, which was hiring out the entire property for five nights, Mr Carlin said.

    "We’ve had two inquiries in the last week on the private jet, one from a Queenstown family and one from Australia, which is what makes it more affordable.

    "We’re not just after wealthy people - we couldn’t survive that way.

    "We’re after everybody."

    tracey.roxburgh@odt.co.nz

    Six-star amenities at The Carlin

    • Maserati available for guest hire.
    • Airport transfers in a Porsche or Bentley.
    • Two Michelin Star-experienced chefs.
    • One in-suite baby grand piano.
    • Intelligent toilets.
    • Bathrobes the same as those worn by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in Mr and Mrs Smith.
    • Outdoor courtyards featuring private spas, fires and and dining.
    • Complimentary mini-bar, mixologist on standby.
    • Full private kitchen, in-room private chef options.
    • Private butler’s room with complimentary cigars.
    • Marble finishings, including skirting boards.
    • In-room spa treatments, including private yoga or Pilates with instructor.
    • Private jet service option available.
    • Private VIP access.
     

     
    Otago Daily Times

