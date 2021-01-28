Six60 scratchie tickets pulled

Six60 have been criticised over their association with Lotto promotional material. Photo: Supplied

Lotto scratchie tickets featuring pop band Six60 are being withdrawn after a public backlash.

In a statement, Lotto NZ said there had been a mutual decision made with the band to remove the tickets from sale following the negative feedback, and it offered an apology.



The band faced criticism, both from its own fans and others, for lending its image to the scratchie and promoting it, despite its largely young fan base.

Problem Gambling Foundation spokesman Andree Froude told RNZ the promotion risked normalising gambling to young fans.

‘‘They’re seeing their favourite band on a gambling product, which not only serves to normalise gambling, but could encourage them to buy the product.

‘‘We need to also think about where the money is coming from. . .it is often the vulnerable who are impacted the most.’’

In a social media post the band said profits from the scratchie would support charities Raukatauri Music Therapy Centre and Heart Kids NZ.

But one Wellington fan, Lisa, who said she listened to the band with her 11-year-old daughter, said there were better options

Six60 could consider to fundraise, such as benefit concerts.

‘‘We love that we can relate to the band and the music. Six60 is the most popular band in Aotearoa right now. So for them to be using their band to promote gambling is what I am most disappointed about.’’

Lotto said it was proud its scratchie brand Instant Kiwi had partnered with the band, and apologised ‘‘for any concern caused by this ticket’’.

‘‘Instant Kiwi has collaborated with a wide-range of popular New Zealand brands over the past 31 years, and on each occasion the same robust processes are followed to ensure all scratchies and advertising primarily appeal to those aged 25 and over.’’