Thursday, 2 September 2021

Skateboarders sought over chicken nickin' at drive-through

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    Photo: NZH
    Photo: NZH
    Two youths snatched a $90 order of KFC at the drive-through window of an outlet in central Queenstown last night before running off.

    Queenstown police area response manager Senior Sergeant Glenn Wilkinson said the pair, who were holding skateboards, grabbed the food as it was being passed to a customer at the fast-food chain’s Camp St outlet about 8.30pm.

    "A couple of teenagers have scampered up between the car and the window and snaffled it, then run off towards the rugby ground," Sen Sgt Wilkinson said.

    Police would review CCTV footage of the incident to try to identify the two males, who appeared to be aged 18 or 19.

    Otago Daily Times

    drivesouth-pow-family_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter