Skiers rescued from Remarkables avalanche

Dogs were used to help find the skiers in an avalanche at The Remarkables this afternoon. Photo: Getty Images (file)

Two people who were partially buried in an avalanche at The Remarkables are safe and well, police say.

The pair were skiing/snowboarding southeast of Sugar Bowl, over the ridge into the Doolans catchment with an altitude of about 2000 metres - when the avalanche occurred today.

The crown wall - the start point of the avalanche - was about two metres deep and 200 metres long.

Three helicopters were used to fly in ski patrol staff from Coronet Peak and Cardrona and three dog teams just after 12.15pm.

The police search and rescue and an incident management team set up at The Remarkables base also helped to find the skiers partially buried in the 3-3.5 avalanche.

By 4pm, the avalanche risk was moderate - 2 out of 5 on a scale of 1 to 5.

Police thanked those involved in the search for their swift response, but advised mountain users to assess conditions and consult with the Avalanche Advisory, Mountain Safety Council.

"Today's rescue was a timely reminder that the risk of avalanches in these conditions is real.

"Be sure to discuss your plans with ski patrol and be equipped with transceivers, shovels and probes that you know how to use.

"Avalanches are unforgiving and dangerous and anyone in areas of risk should consider the safety of themselves and their group to be paramount."