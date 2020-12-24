Thursday, 24 December 2020

Slip closes part of West Coast's main highway

    A slip has closed the the main highway on the South Island's West Coast at Fox River between Westport and Punakaiki.

    The Transport Agency said the slip came down before midnight and State Highway 6 is shut but the inland routes via Reefton and Inangahua on SH7 and SH69 remain open.

    Contractors will be onsite this morning and drivers are being asked to avoid the area as there are no detours available.

    Buller District Mayor Jamie Cleine said there was a lot of rain yesterday and overnight.

    "It just creates that little bit of uncertainty I guess for people, but knowing that area I'm reasonably confident that the contractors would get that cleared up."

    He said such slips were not uncommon in the area.

    RNZ

