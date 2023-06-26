Slips an issue after recent east coast rain

A landslide on Pehiri Rd, Gisborne. Photo: Supplied

During last week’s weather event along the North Island's east coast, 26 slips came down as heavy downpours drenched the area.

Civil Defence is asking residents to report the slips after they red-stickered two homes. Two more are expected to receive a yellow sticker.

A local state of emergency was in effect in Tairāwhiti/Gisborne until shortly after noon on Sunday following heavy, prolonged rain which caused slips, significant road damage and floods.

Gisborne District Council principal scientist Dr Murry Cave said the rain left the area highly saturated and the land like “porridge”.

“Some properties have had multiple slips. We know there are more out there, so please, let us know if your property has been affected,” Cave said.

“The rain is still coming down. However, the forecast has eased up.

“This morning we have teams out there assessing the damage, but we need the eyes and ears of our community to please let us know if they’ve been affected on their private properties.”

Slips are continuing to fall in the Whataupoko and areas around Tītīrangi/Kaiti Hill areas.

Two homes had to be evacuated today, Cave said, and two red stickers had been dished out. That number was expected to rise.

Makorori Beach Rd was a high priority for assessments, Cave said.

To understand the “overall picture” of just how much damage the rain caused, Cave asked residents to look out for any of the following types of damage to their homes and properties:

- Cracking of the land or irregular mounds or unusual areas of ponding

- Creaking noises in the house

- Doors sticking

- Retaining walls leaning, or gaps behind them

- Cracks forming on interior walls, particularly around gib at windows or doors.

Although the rain has eased, Cave said residents were still asked to delay travel on the fragile roads as even small amounts of rain can cause major consequences on the sodden grounds.