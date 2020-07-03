Friday, 3 July 2020

10.02 am

Smoke from car fire blankets Queenstown CBD

    1. Star News
    2. National

    Police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand were called to Stanley Street, near Liquor King, about...
    Police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand were called to Stanley Street, near Liquor King, about 9.40am. Photo: Matthew McKew
    Firefighters are battling a car fire in the Queenstown CBD.

    Police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand were called to Stanley Street, near Liquor King, about 9.40am.

    Smoke is blanketing the CBD at present.

    One crew responded to the blaze on Stanley Street, arriving to find the car well alight.

    Both the driver and passenger managed to escape, even having chance to take most of their luggage from the car.

    The couple from Mosgiel, who did not want to be named, were on a short break in Queenstown.

    Firefighters doused the flames but were struggling to extinguish the blaze underneath the bonnet.

    matthew.mckew@odt.co.nz

     

     

    Otago Daily Times

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter