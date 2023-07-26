Snow for alpine roads, strong winds to buffet South

More snow's on the way for alpine roads and strong wind watches are in place for parts of the South.

MetService has advised strong winds are set to pick up in the lower South Island from Wednesday night in Otago, Clutha, Southland, before moving up country to Banks Peninsula, with severe gales in exposed places gusting up to 120km/h.

The winds will first hit Stewart Island, Southland, south of Lumsden, and Clutha from about 10pm on Wednesday until noon on Thursday.

Dunedin and North Otago can expect strong winds from 6am until 4pm on Thursday, and in Canterbury's Banks Peninsula from 3pm until midnight.

A strong wind watch has been issued for the Canterbury high country from midnight on Wednesday until 6am on Thursday.

Strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures. Driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.

Weather Watch says the front will move over the far south later on Wednesday night before reaching the upper North Island around noon on Thursday.

Good news for skifields

Meanwhile, a cold front will bring a dusting of snow to southern skifields and higher roads in the South Island from Wednesday night until midday on Thursday.

Alpine roads affected include the Crown Range Road, linking Queenstown and Wanaka, the Lindis (State Highway 8), Lewis (SH7), Arthur's and Porters passes (both SH73).

Southland's Milford Road (SH94) will close from East Gate (Hollyford) to The Chasm at 4.30pm on Wednesday due to snow, Waka Kotahi/NZ Transport Agency advised.

Snow for alpine roads

Milford Road (SH94)

Period: from 11pm on Wednesday until 6am on Thursday:

Snow forecast to lower to 700 metres overnight, and 4cm to 8cm or more of snow may settle on the road near the summit with lesser amounts to 700 metres.

Crown Range Road

Period: from 2am to 12pm on Thursday:

Snow expected to lower to 600 metres in the morning. Up to 4cm may settle on the road near the summit, with lesser amounts to 600 metres.

Lindis Pass (SH8)

Period: from 2am-12pm on Thursday:

Snow may lower to 700 metres in the morning, 1cm to 2cm of may settle on the road near the summit, with lesser amounts to 700 metres.

Arthurs Pass (SH73)

Period: from 12am to 6am on Thursday:

Snow forecast to lower to 800 metres overnight, and 1cm to 2 cm of snow may settle on the road near the summit.

Lewis Pass (SH7)

Period: from 1am to 7am on Thursday:

Snow may lower to 800 metres overnight, and 2cm to 3 cm of snow may settle on the road near the summit in the west. Another period of snow above 600 metres is possible in the east at night and another warning may be issued.

- ODT Online

