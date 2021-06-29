Snow blasts South, gale warnings follow

Much of the South experienced snowfall overnight causing several state highways to close as severe gales look set to follow.

Wind would continue today with the potential for severe gales, but the weather should begin to clear tomorrow, forecasters said.

It was expected snow would fall to as low as 100m and the wind would be "bitterly cold".

Snow settled is suburbs throughout Dunedin last night, including in the Town Belt before it was washed away by rain. Several centimetres of snow is still on the ground in the hill suburbs which contractors are in the process of clearing.

The weather caused disruptions in the South yesterday, with flights affected, and roads and schools closed as the polar blast swept through.

The Dunedin Northern Motorway was closed this morning due to the snow. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Snow began to fall in parts of Dunedin at 3pm yesterday.

MetService has several severe weather watches and warning still in place for today.

A heavy snow watch is in place for Fiordland south of Charles Sound.

A strong wind watch is in place for most of the South, including North Otago, Dunedin, Clutha, Southland about and south of Mossburn and Stewart Island.

The forecast for Dunedin today is showers, snow to 100m and possible squally thunderstorms before dawn, becoming isolated by afternoon with fine spells. Strong southwest, gale gusting 100 km/h in exposed places at first.

A Fulton Hogan truck ploughs snow in Taieri Rd this morning. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Meanwhile Queenstowners have been advised that if they do not need to drive that they shouldn't.

The Queenstown District Council advised there was snow throughout the Wakatipu Basin and driving conditions were "extreme".

The Crown Range Rd remains closed and the Orbus service in the town has been suspended.

Grit trucks are out and snow ploughs are being sent about the region to clear state highways and alpine roads.

A view of Queenstown covered in snow this morning from Fernhill. Photo: Matthew Mckew

If you must drive today, here's the deal: snow chains, go slow, keep a safe following distance," the QLDC said.

The Central Otago District Council said only essential travel should be undertaken in the Maniototo & Manuherikia area.

"Snow has fallen here, and freezing temperatures making conditions unfavourable. Crews will be focusing on the townships and sealed roads first.

Areas surrounding Roxburgh, Alexandra and Cromwell townships, especially the higher altitude roads, are heavily affected by snow and travel is not recommended.

The following sections of state highways were closed this morning:

SH1 Dunedin to Waitati

SH87 Kyeburn to Outram

SH85 Makareao to Omakau

SH8 Roxburgh to Alexandra

SH8 Tarras to Omarama

SH6 Lake Hawea to Haast

SH90 Raes Junction to McNab (Gore)

SH93 Clinton to Mataura

SH94 Milford Rd

YESTERDAY

By 9pm, the main route north of the city was closed, with road users told to turn back. A Police spokeswoman said they were considering closing other hillside roads.

Power outages caused by the weather affected the Catlins and West Otago areas last night.

Widespread snow fell throughout the day in Southland, particularly affecting northern and western areas.

There were falls in Queenstown, Balclutha, Naseby, Ranfurly and Lawrence, with early flurries in some of Dunedin’s hill suburbs.

Clockwise from top: Cattle stand with their backs to the wind as snow blankets awinter crop beside Mt Gowrie Rd near Clarks Junction; State Highway 87 covered with snow near Clarks Junction; Andrew Richards feeds his flock of sheep at Strathview Station near Hindon; a snow plough clears ice and snow fromSH87. PHOTOS: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Queenstown Lakes District skifields welcomed the blast of winter weather, which allowed them to open or extend available snow terrain. Cardrona was closed yesterday due to the storm and strong winds.

NZSki communications and media relations manager Libby Baron said 17cm fell in 24 hours at The Remarkables.

A staged opening at Coronet Peak was still scheduled for tomorrow.

The Snow Farm was in a holding pattern waiting for enough snow to open trails.

Snow settled between Outram and Middlemarch and around the higher passes.

State Highway87 (Outram-Kyeburn) was closed yesterday and the Milford Rd (SH94) and the Crown Range Rd were closed overnight, the latter scheduled to reopen at 7am today, with chains to be carried.

In Central Otago, Danseys Pass Rd and Moa Flat Rd were closed due to snow and ice.

Some Southland schools closed for the day, including Northern Southland College, Lumsden School, Balfour Primary School and Mossburn Primary School.

Lee Stream School in Otago was closed.

Snow and strong wind warnings were in place on several roads.

Wind caused serious disruption with yesterday’s Air New Zealand flights in and out of Invercargill Airport cancelled. Some Dunedin and Queenstown services were also affected.

Niwa forecasting and media principal scientist Chris Brandolino said “a big punch of cold air” coming off the ice from deep in the polar region hit the country.

Wind chills for the lower third of the South Island were expected to reach -15degC last night.

Jim Macdonald, of Clarks Junction, said there was about 15-20cm of snow around his farm. Farmers were prepared for the conditions and expected them during winter, he said.

Federated Farmers Otago president Mark Patterson said it was fortunate the bad weather arrived now rather in a few weeks when beef farmers were calving.

The forecast had given ample warning and farmers had time to get stock to lower ground.

"As long as it’s a short sharp shock most farmers should get through it quite comfortably," he said.