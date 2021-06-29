Snow blasts South, gale warnings follow

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Much of the South experienced snowfall overnight causing several state highways to close as severe gales look set to follow.
Wind would continue today with the potential for severe gales, but the weather should begin to clear tomorrow, forecasters said.
It was expected snow would fall to as low as 100m and the wind would be "bitterly cold".
Snow settled is suburbs throughout Dunedin last night, including in the Town Belt before it was washed away by rain. Several centimetres of snow is still on the ground in the hill suburbs which contractors are in the process of clearing.
The weather caused disruptions in the South yesterday, with flights affected, and roads and schools closed as the polar blast swept through.
Snow began to fall in parts of Dunedin at 3pm yesterday.
MetService has several severe weather watches and warning still in place for today.
A heavy snow watch is in place for Fiordland south of Charles Sound.
A strong wind watch is in place for most of the South, including North Otago, Dunedin, Clutha, Southland about and south of Mossburn and Stewart Island.
The forecast for Dunedin today is showers, snow to 100m and possible squally thunderstorms before dawn, becoming isolated by afternoon with fine spells. Strong southwest, gale gusting 100 km/h in exposed places at first.
Meanwhile Queenstowners have been advised that if they do not need to drive that they shouldn't.
The Queenstown District Council advised there was snow throughout the Wakatipu Basin and driving conditions were "extreme".
The Crown Range Rd remains closed and the Orbus service in the town has been suspended.
Grit trucks are out and snow ploughs are being sent about the region to clear state highways and alpine roads.
If you must drive today, here's the deal: snow chains, go slow, keep a safe following distance," the QLDC said.
The Central Otago District Council said only essential travel should be undertaken in the Maniototo & Manuherikia area.
"Snow has fallen here, and freezing temperatures making conditions unfavourable. Crews will be focusing on the townships and sealed roads first.
Areas surrounding Roxburgh, Alexandra and Cromwell townships, especially the higher altitude roads, are heavily affected by snow and travel is not recommended.
The following sections of state highways were closed this morning:
- SH1 Dunedin to Waitati
- SH87 Kyeburn to Outram
- SH85 Makareao to Omakau
- SH8 Roxburgh to Alexandra
- SH8 Tarras to Omarama
- SH6 Lake Hawea to Haast
- SH90 Raes Junction to McNab (Gore)
- SH93 Clinton to Mataura
- SH94 Milford Rd
School cancellations/delays
SCHOOLS
- Brockville School CLOSED
- Halfway Bush School CLOSED
- Waikouaiti School CLOSED
- Wakari School CLOSED
SCHOOLS WITH 10AM STARTS
- Otago Girls High School
- Bradford School
- Dunedin North Intermediate
- St Mary's Mosgiel
- Sarah Cohen School
- Balmacewen Intermediate
- Fairfield School
- Pine Hill School
- Port Chalmers School
- Concord School
- St Leonards School
- Maori Hill School
- Liberton Christian School
- Kavanagh College
- St Brigids School
- Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ōtepoti
- St Marys School, Mosgiel
- Waihola District School
- St Josephs School, Port Chalmers
- Columba College 10:50AM START
KINDYS/PRE-SCHOOLS
- Wakari, Halfway Bush & Brockville Kindergartens CLOSED
- All other Dunedin Kindergartens are a 10am start
10AM STARTS
- St Clair Corner Early Learning Centre & Infants and Toddlers
- Montessori House Atelier, Casa, Casita & Nido dei Bambini
- Little Wonders St Kilda
- Arthur Burns Preschool
- Little Rock Preschool Brighton
- Family Ties Educare in Musselburgh, Macandrew Bay & Pine Hill
- Learning Links Montessori
- OUCA Centres
- Kiddies Campus in York Place
YESTERDAY
By 9pm, the main route north of the city was closed, with road users told to turn back. A Police spokeswoman said they were considering closing other hillside roads.
Power outages caused by the weather affected the Catlins and West Otago areas last night.
Widespread snow fell throughout the day in Southland, particularly affecting northern and western areas.
There were falls in Queenstown, Balclutha, Naseby, Ranfurly and Lawrence, with early flurries in some of Dunedin’s hill suburbs.
Queenstown Lakes District skifields welcomed the blast of winter weather, which allowed them to open or extend available snow terrain. Cardrona was closed yesterday due to the storm and strong winds.
NZSki communications and media relations manager Libby Baron said 17cm fell in 24 hours at The Remarkables.
A staged opening at Coronet Peak was still scheduled for tomorrow.
The Snow Farm was in a holding pattern waiting for enough snow to open trails.
Snow settled between Outram and Middlemarch and around the higher passes.
State Highway87 (Outram-Kyeburn) was closed yesterday and the Milford Rd (SH94) and the Crown Range Rd were closed overnight, the latter scheduled to reopen at 7am today, with chains to be carried.
In Central Otago, Danseys Pass Rd and Moa Flat Rd were closed due to snow and ice.
Some Southland schools closed for the day, including Northern Southland College, Lumsden School, Balfour Primary School and Mossburn Primary School.
Lee Stream School in Otago was closed.
Snow and strong wind warnings were in place on several roads.
Wind caused serious disruption with yesterday’s Air New Zealand flights in and out of Invercargill Airport cancelled. Some Dunedin and Queenstown services were also affected.
Niwa forecasting and media principal scientist Chris Brandolino said “a big punch of cold air” coming off the ice from deep in the polar region hit the country.
Wind chills for the lower third of the South Island were expected to reach -15degC last night.
Jim Macdonald, of Clarks Junction, said there was about 15-20cm of snow around his farm. Farmers were prepared for the conditions and expected them during winter, he said.
Federated Farmers Otago president Mark Patterson said it was fortunate the bad weather arrived now rather in a few weeks when beef farmers were calving.
The forecast had given ample warning and farmers had time to get stock to lower ground.
"As long as it’s a short sharp shock most farmers should get through it quite comfortably," he said.
- Road closures will have affected the delivery of the Otago Daily Times this morning.