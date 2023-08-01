Snow, strong wind for parts of South

Get the winter woollies out again - much of the southern regions, including Dunedin’s hill suburbs, are in for some more snow, and Southland's Milford Road remains closed.

A MetService spokesman said a deep low with embedded fronts was forecast to move eastwards, just to the south of the South Island tonight, followed by a strong and cold south-west change bringing periods of heavy rain, strong winds and snow to low levels.

"Watches and warnings for strong wind are now in force for many parts of central and southern New Zealand, while heavy rain watches are in force for the West Coast and Fiordland, and also the headwaters of the Canterbury and Otago lakes and rivers.

Possible thunderstorms and a heavy rain watch are in place for Fiordland and the headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers this afternoon. The rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria, he said.

"In addition, heavy snow watches are now in force for parts of Otago, Southland and Fiordland."

Milford Road closed

The Milford Road (State Highway 94) closed yesterday afternoon from East Gate (Hollyford) to Donne River (Westgate) and would remain closed today, Waka Kotahi/NZ Transport Agency advised.

"Due to fallen trees, heavy snow and the avalanche hazard in place for the area being upgraded to moderate, the road will likely remain closed until at least Wednesday morning."

From midday today until to 6am tomorrow, heavy snow was expected to affect the road, with 20cm to 40cm of snow forecast to settle on the road near the tunnel, with lesser amounts down to 300 metres.

There was also a heavy snow watch in place for Southland, Clutha and Fiordland, where snow was forecast to lower to 400m tonight and down to 200m early tomorrow morning.

"Snowfall could be heavy at times above 400m and snow amounts may approach warning criteria above 400m. Further snow showers are possible until Wednesday evening, and the heavy snow watch could be extended."

It was a similar picture for the Queenstown Lakes, Central Otago and inland parts of Dunedin, he said.

Snow was forecast to lower to 300m early tomorrow morning.

"Snowfall could be heavy at times above 500m and snow amounts may approach warning criteria above 500m. Further snow showers are possible until Wednesday evening, mainly in the south, and this snow watch could be extended."

The Crown Range, linking Queenstown and Wanaka, was set to get snow above 800 metres during this afternoon, and 2cm to 4cm could settle on the road near the summit, with lesser amounts to 800 metres.

Snow was also expected to affect the Lindis Pass (SH8), and 2cm could settle on the road above 800 metres.

More snow was likely to affect these two roads early tomorrow morning.

Strong winds were expected to accompany the snow.

In Fiordland, Queenstown Lakes, Central Otago, Southland, Stewart Island, North Otago, Dunedin and Clutha, northwesterlies were expected to change southwest tonight, and these winds may approach severe gale in exposed places at times through to tomorrow.

"This watch could be upgraded to a warning closer to the time.

"People travelling along alpine roads in the coming days are advised to keep an eye out for active road snow warnings and keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case any changes are made."

The southwest flow should ease over the country during Thursday and Friday as a large high pressure system moves over New Zealand from the Tasman Sea at the weekend, he said.

- additional reporting ODT Online