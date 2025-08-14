'So confident she's already booked a flight': Dad says '90% chance' his daughter will be released from US immigration detainment centre this week

A GoFundMe has been set up for New Zealand woman Sarah Shaw and her six-year-old son Isaac. Photo: GoFundMe

By Kate Green of RNZ

The father of a New Zealander detained in the United States believes there is a 90 percent chance she will be released before the end of the week.

Sarah Shaw and her six-year-old son were detained by US immigration at the Canadian border three weeks ago, after she tried to leave and re-enter the US without both parts of her visa approved.

On 24 July, Shaw drove across the border from her home in Washington state to Vancouver, to see two of her three children onto a direct flight to New Zealand to visit their grandparents.

Waiting at the other end was her dad Rod Price, who told RNZ a frantic phone call was the first indication anything was amiss.

"We got messages all the way through - yes, they're at the airport, they're on the plane, they're taking off - and then she went to go back across into the US, and then I got a frantic call to say that she's being detained and they're about to take my phone off me and they're locking me up for the night."

He started to get properly concerned when he heard they had flown Shaw and Isaac to Texas, to the nearest detainment centre which accommodates families.

The conditions had been difficult for them both.

Her friend Victoria Besancon previously told RNZ the detention facility was "very similar to a prison".

"She is in a locked room with five bunk beds, she is allowed to walk around the facility from 8am to 8pm, but outside of that she is locked in a cell with other families."

But Price said among the detainees, they were the lucky ones. His daughter spoke English as a first language and had access to good lawyers - even if the logistics involved in contacting them were a little complicated.

Her lawyer Minda Thorward told RNZ: "I cannot call her, she can only call me, and then I have to be available to recieve the call and press one to allow the call to come through. So communication is a little bit of an issue."

Besancon has been appointed power of attorney, making logistics a little easier.

The past week had brought a big increase in media coverage and pressure from Washington state officials, and staff from the New Zealand embassy had made contact with Shaw, after learning of her case from reports in the media.

Besancon said it was making a difference. "They started really changing the way they've been speaking with her legal representation."

And Price said they were feeling optimistic.

"There's a 90 percent chance that she's going to be out Thursday, which is our Friday, 3pm. She's so confident that she's already booked a flight back to Seattle."

If that did not go to plan, a court date was locked in for 29 August, in which Shaw would have the opportunity to fight for her release in front of a judge.

Meanwhile, her other two children, aged 8 and 10, were enjoying sunny Whangaparāoa, although they were anxious for their mum, Price said.

"Ah, the young fella, it's just water off a duck's back, but my granddaughter is - she won't outright say it - but you know, you can tell by their actions and their concern and questions."

He said the children would be staying with him until there was someone to meet them at the other end.