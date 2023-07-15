Some wet and wild weather looming

Spring daffodils are already starting to pop up in Dunedin, like these ones beside the Southern Motorway. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Make the most of a fine Saturday - things look set to get wet and wild in the South later this weekend and into next week.

A MetService spokesman said a front over the Tasman Sea was expected to move north over the South Island on Sunday and Monday, bringing heavy rain and gales.

West-to-northwest winds would turn southwest, and as a result, it was possible warning amounts of rain would fall tomorrow about the west of the South Island, western Southland and Stewart Island.

It was possible the warning amounts of rain could continue into Monday and Tuesday for Fiordland.

As well as rain, winds were expected to strengthen for a time tomorrow, he said, and it was possible a wind warning for severe gale northwesterlies would be needed for the east of the South Island.

For coastal areas of Southland and Clutha, there was also a possibility wind warnings would be issued on Monday.

On Wednesday, a large trough over the Tasman Sea would start to move on to New Zealand and it was likely to bring warning amounts of rain to Fiordland.

More snow

MetService has issued snow warnings on Sunday for the Crown Range Road, linking Queenstown and Wanaka, Southland's Milford Road and other alpine roads.

It was also possible the cold southerlies associated with the front would bring snow to much of the southern regions, including Dunedin, on Wednesday.

"Wednesday through Thursday, there is a possibility of snow, but there’s still quite a lot of differences between the weather models in terms of whereabouts and how low it will fall, the spokesman said.

"We’re getting southerlies coming through, so it will definitely be quite cold, at least."

MetService urged people to keep up to date with the forecast nearer the time.

Milford Road (State Highway 94)

Period 20 hours from 3am until 11pm on Sunday

Forecast: Snow is forecast to affect the road near the tunnel at times, especially in the morning and again during the evening. Expect 2cm to 4cm of snow to settle on the road near the Homer Tunnel.

Crown Range Road

Period: 3 hours from 5am to 8am on Sunday

Forecast: Snow may briefly affect the road for a time in the morning, and up to 1cm of snow may settle on the road near the summit.

Arthur's Pass (SH73)

Period: 4 hours from 10am until 2pm on Sunday

Forecast: Snow may briefly affect the road for a time around midday and up to 1cm of snow may settle on the road near the summit.

Lewis Pass (SH7)

Period: 4 hours from 12pm until 4pm on Sunday

Forecast: Snow may affect the road for a time during the afternoon, and up to 1cm of snow may settle on the road near the summit.

By John Lewis