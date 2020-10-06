South Island gales bring down trees

Photo: File / Getty Images

Strong winds overnight have brought down trees in the South Island.

Fire and Emergency crews were called out when trees fell on buildings in commercial areas in Frankton, Queenstown, on Monday night.

A spokesperson said at least three buildings on Lukas Place, Riverside Road and Robertson Street were affected.

The windy conditions at Lake Ōhau, in the Mackenzie District, are making it difficult for firefighters to manage the large fire which has been burning since Sunday.

Strong winds also fanned the flames of a 2ha fire on Three Mile Bush Road, inland from Pleasant Point in South Canterbury, but it was close to being contained.

MetService is warning of severe winds in Otago, Southland, Fiordland and the Canterbury High Country, with gusts reaching 120km/h in exposed places, that could damage trees and powerlines.

Strong wind watches are in place for Wellington and Wairarapa, including the Tararua District until late afternoon, and for Marlborough south of Ward and the Canterbury plains, including Banks Peninsula, until mid morning.

Motorists are being urged to take care on the Remutaka Hill Road (SH2).