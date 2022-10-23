South set for Sunday stunner

File photo

Sunday is shaping up to be a scorcher for parts of New Zealand with the mercury tipped to reach a sweltering 28C in the hottest region today.

Forecaster Niwa says a warm air mass off Australia has taken a roundabout route from the neighbouring continent seeing temperatures soar as high as 27-28C in North Canterbury in the coming hours.

The summer-like conditions were expected to bring well-above average temperatures to east of the South Island, with much of the country also set to enjoy blue skies and warm conditions.

While holiday hotspots in the north are expected to enjoy temperatures around 20C, Christchurch is expected to be a balmy 24C by early afternoon.

MetService says the rosy conditions are thanks to an anticyclone that has centred itself over New Zealand.

The dry weather was expected to last for another 24 hours with Sunday looking like "another stellar day across the board".

"Be aware that in true Spring-like fashion temperatures will vary a lot from sun up to sun down so taking both a sun hat for the daytime UV and jumper for the end of day BBQ would be recommended," said MetService.

Unfortunately the glorious summer weather is short-lived with a front sweeping up the country over the South Island and lower North Island on Monday bringing with it rain, showers and cooler temperatures.

MetService this morning issued a number of weather warnings for strong winds in the deep south and heavy rain in Fiordland and parts of the West Coast.