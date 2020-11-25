Southern police warn of IRD scam

Southern police are warning of a phone scam in which people are told they are owed money from IRD because of loss of earnings during the Covid period.

On their Facebook page, Southern District Police said the scammers are telling people they are owed money and are asking for details of a bank account they can put the refund into.

"These scammers are well prepared. They can provide you with an employee number, a claim number & also some of your details."

Police reminded people that government agencies would never call to ask for bank account or credit card details by phone.

"Some scammers may ask for a photo of your driver’s licence or try to gain access to your device by asking you to download an application."

Police advised anyone receiving a call and thinking something wasn't right to double check their details and hang up if they had any doubts. If the caller claimed to be from a bank or organisation, people should call that organisation on the number of their official website and check with them.

"Anyone who believes they are a victim of any crime, in person or online, you can contact Police and report the matter via 105."

Police advised people to visit scamwatch.govt.nz for more information, or Netsafe at https://www.netsafe.org.nz/