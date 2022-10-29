Southlanders warned to take cover, Auckland lit up by lightning

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
MetService has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Gore and Southland saying severe thunderstorms had been detected near Mataura, Edendale and Wyndham.
"These thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by very heavy rain, hail and frequent lightning," the warning read.
The National Emergency Management Agency advises that as storms approach people should take shelter, preferably indoors away from windows and avoid sheltering under trees if they are outside.
Anyone out boating should return to land immediately and people should avoid driving where possible.In the past 12 hours Aotearoa has seen 1290 lightning strikes, with 109 of those in Auckland.
Residents in Mount Albert reported a lightning bolt striking "very close" to a home, as torrential rain bucketed down across the city.
Residents on a local community Facebook page said the strike occurred close to a home on Malvern Rd, and another person commented they had experienced sparks flying at their property on Springfield Rd.
In Wellington, high winds have forced the postponement of a much anticipated Six60 concert.
The band was supposed to perform at Sky Stadium this evening, but due to advice from MetService and strong winds battering the capital, the gig has been shifted to Sunday evening.
Both weather warnings extend through until Sunday morning. A statement from the band said they were "gutted" to move the show to Sunday, but that the safety of fans was the number one priority.
MetService forecaster Aidan Pyselman told the Herald there was "quite a lot of thunder and lightning activity" on the radar.
"It’s looking pretty active, there’s rain and showers as well."
"You’re unlikely to be hit, but obviously don’t go outside holding a metal rod or something - golfing probably isn’t the best idea."
The unsettled weather will continue into tomorrow morning, with a severe weather watch in place from 6am Sunday through to 6pm. Downpours could be very heavy, and there’s a strong northerly wind forecast as well.
"All in all, it’s not looking too flash and that goes for much of the country."