Southlanders warned to take cover, Auckland lit up by lightning

Thunderstorms have struck Auckland today with violent lightening reported across the city. Photos: The New Zealand Herald

Auckland has been lit up by lightning, Southlanders are being warned to take cover, and a Six60 concert has been postponed in Wellington as severe weather sweeps over the country.

MetService has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Gore and Southland saying severe thunderstorms had been detected near Mataura, Edendale and Wyndham.

"These thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by very heavy rain, hail and frequent lightning," the warning read.

Two women take cover under an umbrella as rain sets in over Auckland.

"Very heavy rain can cause surface and/or flash flooding about streams, gullies and urban areas, and make driving conditions extremely hazardous."

The National Emergency Management Agency advises that as storms approach people should take shelter, preferably indoors away from windows and avoid sheltering under trees if they are outside.

Anyone out boating should return to land immediately and people should avoid driving where possible.

In the past 12 hours Aotearoa has seen 1290 lightning strikes, with 109 of those in Auckland.

Residents in Mount Albert reported a lightning bolt striking "very close" to a home, as torrential rain bucketed down across the city.

Residents on a local community Facebook page said the strike occurred close to a home on Malvern Rd, and another person commented they had experienced sparks flying at their property on Springfield Rd.

Thunderclouds over Auckland.

The fierce downpour created "diabolical" driving conditions as far as West Auckland.

In Wellington, high winds have forced the postponement of a much anticipated Six60 concert.

The band was supposed to perform at Sky Stadium this evening, but due to advice from MetService and strong winds battering the capital, the gig has been shifted to Sunday evening.

People walking through rainy Auckland.

Wellington is currently sitting under a heavy rain warning, and a high wind watch with MetService advising gusts could reach 100km/h in exposed places.

Both weather warnings extend through until Sunday morning. A statement from the band said they were "gutted" to move the show to Sunday, but that the safety of fans was the number one priority.

MetService forecaster Aidan Pyselman told the Herald there was "quite a lot of thunder and lightning activity" on the radar.

"It’s looking pretty active, there’s rain and showers as well."

A rain radar image from Metservice showing lightning strikes over Auckland.

He said the thunderstorms could continue into the evening but were unlikely to go all night - and it was probably best to stay inside.

"You’re unlikely to be hit, but obviously don’t go outside holding a metal rod or something - golfing probably isn’t the best idea."

The unsettled weather will continue into tomorrow morning, with a severe weather watch in place from 6am Sunday through to 6pm. Downpours could be very heavy, and there’s a strong northerly wind forecast as well.

"All in all, it’s not looking too flash and that goes for much of the country."