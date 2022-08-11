Space scientist broke into woman's home, hid passports and took photos

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Duncan Irving Steel was today sentenced to 12 months' home detention on a charge of burglary and three charges of causing harm by posting digital communications.
All matters were linked to events dating back to early 2019 when he set out to destroy the woman, the Nelson District Court heard today.
The 67-year-old initially denied the charges, which led to a trial during which the woman was subjected to further humiliation and embarrassment.
He eventually pleaded guilty, but was given no discount today for doing so, given what the woman had endured.
All details related to the woman, and the nature of personal information he distributed, were suppressed.
Steel also hid her passports when he broke into her house, knowing she was due to travel overseas.
Judge David Ruth said he was lucky not to be charged with perverting the course of justice, which would have resulted in a prison sentence.
-By Tracy Neal
Open Justice multimedia journalist