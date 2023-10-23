Special Police powers after woman shot in gang violence

Tensions are high between the Mongrel Mob and Black Power in Ōpōtiki.

Police dealing with Mongrel Mob and Black Power conflict in Ōpōtiki have turned to legislation to give them greater search powers as they fight to supress gang violence in the area.

The latest incident is believed to be a 20-year-old woman shot in the arm on Saturday while she was sitting in a car.

She was taken to Whakatāne Hospital in a serious condition.

Eastern Bay of Plenty acting area commander Senior Sergeant Tristan Murray said police had today been issued by the courts a warrant under the Criminal Activity Intervention Legislation (CAIL) Act 2023 which allows police to apply special search powers during times of gang conflict.

The special warrant issued to Ōpōtiki and Whakatāne police gives officers the ability to search vehicles and places of suspected gang members. They can also search occupants of vehicles and seize firearms, weapons and vehicles.

“Police will continue to take all necessary measures to stamp out this behaviour and hold offenders to account and will be maintaining a highly visible presence across Ōpōtiki and Whakatāne.”

Murray said the action followed reports of gang violence in the town involving firearms.

The latest involving the woman who was shot appeared to be linked to ongoing conflict and tension between Black Power and Mongrel Mob in Ōpōtiki, Murray said.

Police investigating the shooting swooped on the Tauranga area this morning and seized a vehicle from a property in Pāpāmoa.

On Tuesday last week police issued a statement revealing they were dealing with several firearms-related incidents involving gangs in the Bay of Plenty town that started on Sunday, October 15.

On that day a car was allegedly shot at and stolen after an armed man had visited the address earlier that night and made threatening comments to residents.

A 29-year-old man was arrested after shots were fired at another house the following morning and he appeared in the Whakatāne District Court last week facing firearms charges.

Two different homes were the targets of more gunfire on Tuesday, October 17.

Senior Sergeant Richard Miller said last week no one had been hurt in any of the incidents and they all involved “gang members targeting each other”.

He described the offending as “mindless and incredibly dangerous - and it is a miracle nobody has been seriously injured or killed”.

Police encourage people to share information on anyone illegally possessing firearms and weapons anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.