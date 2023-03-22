Spike in syphilis cases: Practicing safe sex and testing crucial, ministry says

An historic photo from the US of a patient's ankle with coin shaped lesions caused by secondary syphilis. Photo: CDC/PUBLIC HEALTH IMAGE LIBRARY.

There has been a big spike in the sexually transmitted disease syphilis.

New data from ESR shows a 41 percent jump in cases in 2022 - from 99 in the first three months of the year to 140 in the last three months.

The data shows an 81 percent increase between the first and last quarter of 2022 in cases among men who have sex with men and a 76 percent increase among men who have sex with women during the same period.

"Syphilis is preventable and can be treated," Manatū Hauora director of public health Dr Nicholas Jones said.

"Many people with syphilis do not have any symptoms or have only minor symptoms that may go unnoticed. Testing and treatment for syphilis is a crucial part of control of the disease, along with condom use. "

If untreated syphilis can affect the brain, and other organs as well as increasing the risk of getting HIV. In pregnancy it can lead to stillbirths, congenital abnormalities, and severe illness in babies, the ministry said.

"One concerning impact of rising cases of syphilis is the possibility of transmission from mother to child during pregnancy, and syphilis in babies, called congenital syphilis ESR public health physician Dr Julia Scott said.

"Congenital syphilis is completely preventable, and our aim should be zero cases. In Aotearoa, the number of cases of syphilis identified in pregnancy and in babies remains higher than it should be, with six cases of congenital syphilis reported in 2022.

"Māori and Pacific people are disproportionally represented in cases of syphilis during pregnancy and congenital syphilis."

How is syphilis prevented?

Practicing safe sex, like using a condom or dental dam can prevent syphilis.

Testing and treatment is a crucial part of controlling the disease, Jones said.

What are the symptoms of syphilis and how do I get tested?

Many people show no symptoms.

Early symptoms when the syphilis is non-congenial, include a sore or ulcer (a chancre) usually on the genitals, anus or mouth - the site of infection.

Later symptoms include rashes, sometimes with spots on the palms of the hands and soles of the feet, swollen lymph glands, fever, headaches, tiredness, and warty growths in skin folds.

Syphilis can be detected by a simple blood test.

It is treated with antibiotics.

During the first trimester of pregnancy, testing should be part of routine antenatal care for all pregnant people.

Any pregnant person unsure if they have been tested can ask for a blood test at any time.

The ministry says early detection and treatment in pregnant people was highly effective in protecting babies from infection.