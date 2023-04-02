Stabilisation work to go ahead soon

In March last year (from left) Kane Marcroft, Paul Chin and Thomas Norton were part of the team stabilising the cliff above State Highway 6. Waka Kotahi will be back to carry out stabilisation work on Nevis Bluff later this month. PHOTO: WKNZTA

An autumn safety programme will get under way in a few weeks’ time following extensive rock stabilisation work on the Nevis Bluff, near Queenstown, on State Highway 6.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency’s Aspiring Highways team has been working on the Yates Feature on the Bluff since November last year, following an increase in movement detected late last year, Central Otago Waka Kotahi senior network manager, Robert Choveaux said.

The cliff face had 14 weeks of work early in 2022, then a further 15 weeks since November last year. Over the two periods, the team drilled just over 2000m to install 182 steel bolts to help secure around 13,000 tonnes of schist rock, comprising the Yates Feature.

Mr Choveaux said the team would take a short break from yesterday and return after the public and school holidays on April 26 to complete the usual autumn checks. This would result in some short travel delays.

The delays will run for about three weeks from the end of April to allow the team to complete scaling and inspection work on the Bluff as a whole ahead of winter.

The autumn work will run between 8am-5pm from April 26 to May 12.

"The Nevis Bluff is a site we regularly inspect, monitor and stabilise as part of our commitment to provide a safe, accessible highway network. The best time to do this work is the shoulder seasons in autumn and spring when traffic volumes are at their lowest," Mr Choveaux said.

We appreciate everyone’s understanding for any delays that they may encounter and thank them for following the temporary, lowered speeds which are for their safety and the safety of our workers."