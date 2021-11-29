State Highway 1 south of Blenheim to close for five days

State Highway 1 at Weld Pass. Photo: NZTA

State Highway 1 south of Blenheim will be closed for five nights to allow for work to repair the road surface in Weld Pass.

The road will be closed between 7pm and 6am from next Sunday until Thursday, December 9.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency journey manager Tresca Forrester said drivers will be allowed through every two hours overnight and emergency vehicles will be accommodated at all times.

"Waka Kotahi thanks all drivers who may be inconvenienced and encourage everyone to plan for the opening times if they can.

"Traffic will be queued at each end between opening times."

Location of closures along SH1 at Weld Pass. Image: NZTA

After the 7pm closure, the first opening will be at 9pm, then every two hours with the last opening at 5am before the road reopens at 6am.

Weld Pass is a winding section of State Highway 1, halfway between Blenheim and Seddon.

People with Cook Strait ferry bookings are encouraged to factor in the delays, if they are departing from Picton in the evening.

Electronic signs will advise of the closures at each end near Blenheim at the Roadhouse entry and in Seddon.