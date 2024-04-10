State highway closed as rain batters West Coast

The slip on State Highway 6 between Fox Glacier and Franz Josef. Photo: Supplied via RNZ

Slips have closed a stretch of highway on the West Coast and rivers are rising as a deluge over several days hits the region.

The wild weather has also brought down power poles near Haast, and some customers could be without power for several days.

In Franz Josef, close to 300mm of rain had fallen since yesterday, West Coast Emergency Management (WCEM) group controller Te Aroha Cook said this morning.

The Franz Josef community had been proactive in shifting stock or people in low-lying areas evacuating.

WCEM earlier said Westland's orange rain warning could be escalated to red morning, but in an update about 9am Cook said at this stage it was staying at orange.

Cook said officials would reconsider before lunchtime, and communicate any decision by 3pm.

State Highway 6 is closed from Haast to Franz Josef owing to two major slips, and the Waiho River at Franz Josef has reached peak levels.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said an update on the highway status was expected about midday.

Power poles down Three power poles are down due to sea conditions, affecting customers south of Hannahs Clearing, near Haast. "The outage could result in several days without power," WCEM said. "The slips are hindering our capability to access and provide fault repairs to Haast. "We are currently investigating contractors from Cromwell to assist where possible." Short-lived reprieve

Westland Mayor Helen Lash earlier this morning said they were getting a reprieve from the rain at the moment.

"Rivers, I'm talking multiple, they've bobbed around, they've come in and out of being on that (first) alarm level, which is good it hasn't got any further than that.

"Everything is very very wet, I know in Franz Joef they probably had in excess of 150mls, 170mls overnight. And I know that's been through right up to Hokitika, I think it was about 120ml overnight up in the ranges."

However, Lash said they expected "significant levels of rain" to return tonight.

And preparations were under way in case an evacuation centre needed to be established, and sandbags were avaliable in Hokitika where flooding in the CBD was possible, she said.

The rising Waiho River on the West Coast on Wednesday morning. Photo: RNZ

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said the bulk of the heavy rain had fallen out in the ranges.

"We've seen over the last 24 hours about 200mm to 250mm in those ranges. Just for context, we would typically issue an orange warning for rainfall of 100mm in a 24-hour period."

She told Morning Report a "brief easing" was expected in rainfall today along the West Coast as that front sank southwards.

"That doesn't last for too long. Into Thursday we're expecting that heavy rain to ramp up."

Weather warnings

MetService has issued its latest weather warnings, saying parts of the North Island were in for heavy rain and northerly gales as the front hovering over Westland made its way northwards later this week.

The full list of watches and warnings, as at 10am on Wednesday: Orange heavy rain warning Mount Taranaki: 6pm Thursday - 9am Friday Tasman northwest of Motueka: 6am Thursday - 3am Friday Buller District south of Seddonville and northwest of Reefton: 6am - midnight Thursday Westland District south of Hokitika: 9am Wednesday - 9pm Thursday Headwaters of Canterbury Lakes and Rivers south of Arthur's Pass: 9am Wednesday - 6pm Thursday Headwaters of Otago Lakes and Rivers: 11am Wednesday - 6pm Thursday Fiordland: 1pm Wednesday - 6pm Thursday Southland: 6am - midnight Thursday The Bryant Range, also inland Marlborough west of Blenheim and north of the Awatere River: 9am Thursday - 6am Friday Heavy rain watch Northland: 6pm Thursday - 6am Friday Nelson Lakes, Buller District about and southeast of Reefton, Grey District, and Westland District about and north of Hokitika: 3am Thursday - 3am Friday Clutha: 6am Thursday - 2am Friday Strong wind watch Taranaki south of the Mountain, Taihape and the Whanganui Hill Country: 3pm Thursday - 6am Friday Buller District, Nelson/Tasman and Marlborough: Midday Thursday - 3am Friday Wellington: 6pm Thursday - 6am Friday Canterbury High Country: Midnight Wednesday - 6pm Thursday

High tides

Haast farmer Simon Cameron, who lives near the Turnbull River, earlier said he would be keeping an eye out for rough seas.

"The high tide is what makes the issues for us. The tide turns it up."

He told Morning Report the surrounding homes were built away from flood-prone areas.

Cameron says preparations for the weather started yesterday and all his cattle have been moved.

He says the Waiho River is becoming more of a problem.

"That river has filled up a lot and it's an ongoing issue for that community."

MetService said a front was expected to move slowly between Westland and Fiordland over today and into tomorrow, before heading north.

The forecaster says a humid northerly flow will precede the front, bringing periods of heavy rain to Fiordland and Westland, strong winds to Fiordland and the Canterbury High Country, and large waves to the West Coast.

- additional reporting ODT Online

