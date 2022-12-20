State of shopping mall criticised after injury

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Chris Stevens was walking in the Cromwell mall on Friday when she tripped on uneven paving stones outside a pharmacy.
"This resulted in a substantial head injury requiring medical treatment and CT scans.
"I was very disappointed to hear from retail and medical staff and also the general public that this is a frequent occurrence," she said.
"I rang the after-hours council number on Saturday about noon and was put through to Marlborough.
"Later that day a local Fulton Hogan employee rang me and said he would send staff out to check the problem."
She said by yesterday morning, nothing had been done — not even road cones placed over the offending strip of tiles.
"They [the uneven tiles] have been there for some time and well known."
Central Otago District Council parks and recreation manager Gordon Bailey was made aware of the incident yesterday, which he described as regrettable.
"This mall is 40-years-old. We do get complaints from time to time, due to the type and age of the surface. A repair is being carried out and the area in question has been cordoned off until the work is completed."
He wished the injured woman a speedy recovery.
By Staff reporter