Stay safe when selling unwanted gifts

Photo: Getty Images

Police are warning the public to think about their safety and take precautions when selling any unwanted items over the Christmas period.

National Manager Prevention Superintendent Eric Tibbott said people can sometimes receive an unwanted gift, or spend too much and then regret their purchases later.

"If you plan to sell your unwanted items, make sure you take care when doing so."

Precautions include meeting in public, not in your or their home, using cash for transactions only, telling friends or family about transaction details and if you think it's a scam, it probably is, Supt Tibbott said.

Police safety tips when choosing a place to meet:

• Meet in a public, well-lit area or consider only trading in daylight hours.

• Trade near, or in front of, a known/working CCTV camera, in busy foot-traffic or perhaps by a police station.

• Don’t go to the transaction alone.

• Make sure a friend or family member is aware of the transaction details.

• Don't go into someone else’s house, and do not allow them into yours.

• Be extra cautious when buying or selling valuable items such as vehicles and jewellery.

• Only use cash to complete your transactions and never deposit money into a person’s account without receiving the item first.

• Trust your instincts - if it sounds like a scam, it probably is.

• If somebody is not willing to come to a Safe Trade Zone, it is probably not a legitimate transaction.

• Call 111 in an emergency. We would rather attend to prevent a crime happening, than attend after an offence has occurred.

If something illegal is happening now, call 111. If it’s already happened, you can provide information via the police non-emergency number 105.

Meanwhile, from e-bikes to movie vouchers, Kiwis didn't wait an hour - let alone a day - before listing "unwanted Christmas gifts" on Trade Me.

By Boxing Day morning more than 4000 unwanted Christmas gifts had been listed on the site, the NZ Herald reported.

- ODT Online