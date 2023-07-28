Stopbank work may give Franz Josef 20 years

The flooded Scenic Circle Mueller Wing complex following the March 23 flood in 2016. PHOTO: WEST COAST REGIONAL COUNCIL

A hearing has begun in Greymouth to try and advance the stalled river protection project which would protect Franz Josef township for another 20 years.

The West Coast Regional Council project to improve and extend the Waiho River northern stopbanks is to give the township more security ahead of a bigger decision about the viability of remaining where it is as the river bed continues to steadily aggrade.

The project has been on the books for three years since it successfully bid for $24 million of government money as part of a wider Waiho River protection scheme.

The council awarded a contract in May 2022 for the northern bank work start but it has partly stalled due to affected landowner Scenic Hotel Group declining late in the year to give affected party approval for the necessary resource consents.

At the time in November last year, insurers for Scenic Circle and the West Coast Regional Council second respondent, the Westland District Council, were in dispute over an unsettled $30 million claim in damages.

This was a result of the March 2016 flood which ruined Scenic’s Mueller Wing when the Waiho swept through the current stopbank by State Highway 6 and flooded the hotel.

However, a confidential settlement of the $30 million claim against both councils was reached earlier this year.

Under the northern bank Waiho scheme, the regional council proposes to raise the height of existing stopbanks by 2 metres, plus an extension from the SH6 Waiho River bridge to below the Westland District-owned Franz Josef wastewater treatment plant.

The existing stop banks are collectively the Anglican Church, Franz Josef Helipad and Havill walls.

In a brief of evidence presented for the regional council at the hearing today, senior hydraulic engineer and geomorphologist Dr Dai Thomas outlined the proposal.

It includes erecting a new section of wall and raising the height of the existing walls by 2 metres to an average height of 6 metres.

It would mean the existing walls with the extension downstream increasing the length of stopbank protection skirting the township to about 2.3km.

The existing stopbanks will have rock protection placed on the river side, extending from the top of the existing rock to the top of the raised stopbank.

However, the toe down depth of the rock along existing stopbanks is unknown, Dr Thomas said.

“The Council indicated that it is thought to be between 4 and 6 metres.”

The existing Waka Kotahi/NZ Transport Agency stopbank which runs parallel with SH6 6 will not be altered.

According to other evidence, the hydraulic conditions used as the basis for the design of the stopbanks is based on hydraulic modelling of the output of the Waiho River for the regional council.

It was based on the river’s geometry in 2021 and on predicted sediment aggradation trends over a 20-year period.

“Due to ongoing aggradation of the Waiho River - and future aggradation which cannot be accurately predicted - the existing and new stopbanks have a finite lifespan,” Dr Thomas said in his evidence.

The proposed design for the northern stopbanks' improvement and extension was “a short term measure” of 20 years, while longer term options are considered.

“The average raise of 2 metres for the existing stopbanks was selected to optimise the quantity of available rock, minimise impact on private property, and because it will provide sufficient protection at the design discharge including with the predicted 20-year aggradation,” Dr Thomas said.

By Brendon McMahon