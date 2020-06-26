Stricken sailors make emergency stopover

Jackie and David Peers, of Lyttelton, are thankful to have reached Taiaroa Head, in Dunedin, on Wednesday night after crew member Tim Robson required urgent medical assistance. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

A yacht trip around the South Island took an unexpected turn for its four crew members this week.

David and Jackie Peers, of Lyttelton, along with two others, were six weeks into their trip when they had to make an emergency stop in Dunedin.

On Wednesday, crew member Tim Robson, of Nelson, stood up to start his shift, when his prosthetic hip came out of place.

Mr Peers said Mr Robson was a "brave and stark" character, but was in tremendous pain.

"It just came out. It had never happened before."

The crew made for Dunedin, and despite the situation, could not help but feel "lucky" that it had happened at a point in their trip where they were not too far from help.

"We had been down Fiordland and the bottom of Stewart Island which are, of course, the most remote places in New Zealand, so we are very lucky that this happened 10 miles east of Dunedin," Mr Peers said.

To top off the already eventful trip, their yacht, SY Brigadoon, started to have engine problems on Tuesday.

The yacht had to be towed in to Taiaroa Head at 2am by the coastguard, where it was met by emergency services, Mr Peers said.

"We were met by St John and the fire brigade, most volunteers, who helped immobilise [Mr Robson] and provide painkillers."

Removing Mr Robson from the yacht was difficult, as he was on the lower deck.

"He was in intense pain so he really could not be moved, so he had to be lifted on a sheet and stretcher put underneath him and then that had to be raised at extreme angles to get him off the cabin floor," Mr Peers said.

Mr Robson was taken to Dunedin Hospital and was able to leave yesterday, in much better spirits.

"The irony was, once in hospital, it could be fixed very quickly.

"Apart from some pain, [Mr Robson] is right as rain."

Mr Peers credited emergency services for what should have been a stressful situation running smoothly.

The yacht’s crew were all previously teachers in Hong Kong together; when Level 2 began the friends set off on the trip.

"It was so nice to be back in New Zealand and all those volunteers [emergency service workers] at 2am were all so friendly and helpful. It was quite wonderful."

The crew would also use their stop in Dunedin to fix the engine problems, before setting off for Lyttelton, where they had been heading to before Mr Robson’s injury.