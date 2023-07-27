Strong wind warnings for South Island

MetService has issued strong wind warnings for parts of the South Island, forecasting severe gales of up to 120km/h in some places

The forecaster said North Otago and Dunedin could expect severe southwest gales from 8am through to 4pm today.

There is also a warning for Clutha, Southland south of Lumsden and Stewart Island, from 8am until noon today.

MetService said strong gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures, and driving could be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.

The warnings come as a wintry blast is bringing low temperatures and snow to some higher areas, including the region's skifields.

Snow has closed the Milford-Te Anau road (State Highway 94), and there are road snow warnings for the Crown Range Road and the Lindis Pass (SH8).