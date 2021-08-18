Student party broken up early into lockdown

Photo: ODT files

Police had to break up a lockdown-breaching party of more than 100 students in North Dunedin in the early hours of this morning.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said police were called to a Castle St property at 12.30am by noise control.

They arrived to find more than 100 intoxicated students breaching Alert Level 4 lockdown rules.

Police dispersed the crowd and a 20-year-old resident was issued a warning and educated about lockdown rules.

People were seen queuing out the door of a liquor store in Leith St last night.

Meanwhile, a 32-year-old woman was pulled over on Stevenson Rd and found to be driving with a breath-alcohol level of 600mcg.

She had been drinking at home, but due to the lockdown announcement wanted to buy more alcohol.

The breath alcohol limit for drivers aged 20 or over is 250mcg. There is a zero alcohol limit for drivers under 20.