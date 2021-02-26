Student struck with cricket bat knocked unconscious

A student was knocked out with a cricket bat after a large fight broke out in central Dunedin last night.

Police were called to London St at 9.30pm yesterday after reports of a large number of men fighting, Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said.

One man was knocked unconscious after being hit with a cricket bat.

Three men were located by police dogs about 50m from where the fight occurred, and were arrested.

All of the men were students, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

A St John spokesman said three people with moderate injuries were taken to Dunedin Hospital following the incident.

Inquiries were ongoing.