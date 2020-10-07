Students show love for PM in Dunedin

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A large crowd was an enthusiastic audience for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at the University of Otago this afternoon.
Ardern is in the city for a day of campaigning today.
At the university the Prime Minister talked about her party's commitment to climate change, and drew applause when she mentioned first year fees free tertiary study.
As soon as she finished her speech, Ardern was mobbed by the crowd. Hundreds of people, mostly students, crowded around the Labour leader as they waited to get selfies.
At United Machinists earlier, chief executive Sarah Ramsay told Ardern about the importance of apprenticeships.
“You really can’t replace getting them in here,” she said.
She also said a lot of work that would have gone offshore was coming to Dunedin due to Covid.
There were plenty of toots of support as Ardern walked around the city centre, while other supporters yelled out from nearby buildings.
She visited Granny Annie’s sweet shop in George St, where she was gifted a pack of her favourite peaches and cream lollies.
At Hungry Hobos, she continued the time-honoured tradition of grabbing a cheese roll in the South, ordering seven for her and fellow MPs.