Stunning aurora lights up skies in South

Southern stargazers were treated to another stunning aurora display overnight.

Joe Nidd took his image from Wedderburn, in the Maniototo, but images on social media this morning show the southern lights were visible from many parts of the the region.

Joe said his photograph was shot just after midnight on a Canon Ra at 14mm. He said it was a single five-second exposure from a timelapse capture of a few hundred images.

US man Steven Wind, who has recently moved to Queenstown, said he'd been making an effort to see auroras since arriving in the resort, and "was really in for a treat last night".

"It was breathtaking. I found myself saying 'oh, my god' over and over the entire night."

Conor MacFarlane took a series of shots from different points around Dunedin, and described the display as "stunning".