'Sugar Bowl' ski lift chairs snatched up within hours

The old chairs will come as they are, with the arm still attached. Photo: Supplied

Queenstown ski lift chairs have sold out in Queenstown within hours of going on sale.

The old Sugar Bowl quad chairs were put on sale by The Remarkables at 9am on Friday morning, with all money raised going to the Wakatipu Youth Trust and Cancer Society.

Priced at $150 each, by 11am they had already sold out.

Ski area boss Ross Lawrence said he was stoked to be able to support the charities, particularly given Covid put paid to its normal fundraisers, like the 'Run up the Road' on Daffodil Day.

The old chairs will come as they are, with the arm still attached, but could make great garden furniture "or a feature piece in the living room with a little creativity and elbow grease", Lawrence says.

"There will be lots of people who have fond memories of their time riding the old Sugar Bowl chair and it's a unique piece of equipment people can turn into something pretty cool."