Super sun-day: hot weather returning for South Island

It was a perfect day of sunshine and warm temperatures for the Gee Lyon Bathing Belle competition at Napier's Art Deco Festival today. Photo: Paul Taylor

Hot weather is on the way for the South Island’s East Coast tomorrow - with gale watches across much of the island to follow - while there could be thunderstorms in Northland and Auckland.

A settled morning was expected to give way to showers in parts of both main islands late this afternoon, including Northland, Gisborne, the Canterbury High Country, Clutha and Southland.

Forecast temperatures today were typical for the time of year, with 27C in Auckland, 28C in Hamilton, 26C in Tauranga and Napier, 23C in Christchurch and 21C in Wellington and Dunedin.

"We’re expecting a significant jump in temperatures in Blenheim, Timaru and Dunedin."

Blenheim is forecast to reach 29C, Timaru 28C and Dunedin 26C, according to the national weather service.

Nelson should reach 24C and in Christchurch - where firefighters are still trying to contain the four-day-old Port Hills fire - a high of 25C is expected, with cloud clearing in the morning and north-easterly winds turning north-westerly in the evening.

It’ll also be another warm day for North Islanders, with highs between 24C and 27C across much of the island, Shiviti said.

"We’re only expecting some isolated thunderstorms for Northland and Auckland, and some isolated showers inland … Whanganui, Taihape and parts of Wairarapa and Manawatu."

Eight-hour strong wind watches in the lower South Island kick in from 11pm tomorrow in Southland, Clutha, Stewart Island and Fiordland (south of George Sound), where west to northwest winds may approach severe gale levels in exposed places, according the MetService warnings and watches page.

"For Stewart Island, coastal Southland and the southeast of Clutha, west to southwest winds strengthen for a time during Monday afternoon and evening, and may approach severe gale in exposed places. A watch may be issued closer to the event."

A weekend of warm temperatures will continue in Auckland on Monday, with a high of 26C expected. Photo: NZ Herald

A strong wind watch for the rest of Otago has been issued for between 2am and 9am on Monday, and for the Canterbury High Country from 5am to 1pm Monday, where northwest winds may approach severe gale in exposed places.

A front pushing across the country will also bring rain for some on Monday, including the South Island’s West Coast and Wellington, but it would remain mainly fine in the east of the North Island, Shiviti said.

Aucklanders could expect a mainly fine day and a high of 26C for the return to the working week - assuming they can get to and from the office with ongoing heat issues on rail tracks - but there was a chance of isolated showers in the afternoon.

It’d also be 26C and mostly fine in Hamilton on Monday, while Tauranga residents might want to pull a sickie with uninterrupted sunshine and a high of 28C forecast in the city.

By Cherie Howie